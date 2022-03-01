Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 109,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 449,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 114,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

