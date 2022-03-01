Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will post sales of $140.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.10 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $588.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.99. 17,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $717.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.