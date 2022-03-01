Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will post sales of $140.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.10 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $588.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.99. 17,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $717.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

