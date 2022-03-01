Zacks: Analysts Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.01. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 2,595,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $717.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.43. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

