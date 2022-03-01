Zacks: Analysts Expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cricut.

CRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,205,168 shares of company stock worth $24,485,050 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $10,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

