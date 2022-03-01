Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to post $141.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.60 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $579.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $585.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $575.24 million, with estimates ranging from $506.45 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Amarin by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 23.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

AMRN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. 2,363,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

