Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to announce $20.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $21.60 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $113.64 million, with estimates ranging from $104.58 million to $133.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XERS. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

XERS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 1,423,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,021. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 738,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

