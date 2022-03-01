Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will announce $54.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.49 million to $54.92 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $50.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $221.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $226.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $220.63 million to $247.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.