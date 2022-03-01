Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to announce $69.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $71.00 million. QCR reported sales of $65.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $313.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $344.60 million, with estimates ranging from $302.40 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in QCR by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.86. 57,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,430. The company has a market cap of $871.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. QCR has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

