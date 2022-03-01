Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($1.11). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $129.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.15. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $161.77.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

