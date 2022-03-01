Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.41). Domo posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of DOMO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,676. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after buying an additional 51,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Domo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 225,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 81,772 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

