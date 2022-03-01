Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings. Canoo reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after buying an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 705,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 190,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.09. Canoo has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

About Canoo (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.