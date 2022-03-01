YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on YETI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

YETI opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

