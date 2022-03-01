Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Up 3%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.96 and last traded at $67.96. Approximately 118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07.

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

