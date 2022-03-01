WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.55

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 36952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WW shares. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $675.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WW International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WW International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

