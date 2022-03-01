WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.2505 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

WPP has decreased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years. WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

WPP opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. WPP has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WPP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in WPP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WPP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WPP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in WPP by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71) in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $671.25.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

