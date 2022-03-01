Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 8.6%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 348,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,895,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
The firm has a market cap of $528.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
