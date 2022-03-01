Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Workday stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average is $262.18. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Workday by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.46.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

