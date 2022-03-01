Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $320.00 at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.10.

Workday stock traded up $17.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.00. 155,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,744.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Workday by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

