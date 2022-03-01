Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $312.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDAY. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.29.

WDAY opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.18. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

