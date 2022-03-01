Woodstock Corp Sells 3,376 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 2.6% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.01. 26,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,377. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.79 and a 200 day moving average of $317.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

