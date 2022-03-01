Woodstock Corp Sells 2,299 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.24. 1,738,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,708,672. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

