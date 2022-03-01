Woodstock Corp Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $891,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. 391,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,613,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $269.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.