Woodstock Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.18. 49,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,617. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.