Woodstock Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $148.43 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

