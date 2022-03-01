Woodstock Corp Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. 608,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,517,441. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

