WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,100 shares, a growth of 7,780.3% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

