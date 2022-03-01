Wing (WING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.06683620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,029.62 or 0.99934232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.