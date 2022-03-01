Wing Finance Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.61 million and $4.76 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $9.17 or 0.00020893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.86 or 1.00050655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,700 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

