window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);LENDINVEST (LON:LINV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of LENDINVEST (LON:LINV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.69) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON LINV opened at GBX 202 ($2.71) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.15 million and a PE ratio of 21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,064.52, a current ratio of 20.19 and a quick ratio of 20.06. has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 229.60 ($3.08).

