Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON WIL opened at GBX 234 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £204.97 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. Wilmington has a one year low of GBX 189 ($2.54) and a one year high of GBX 254 ($3.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Wilmington Company Profile (Get Rating)
