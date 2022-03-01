Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON WIL opened at GBX 234 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £204.97 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. Wilmington has a one year low of GBX 189 ($2.54) and a one year high of GBX 254 ($3.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

