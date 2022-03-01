WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. 3,058,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 242.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,230,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,946,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,112,000 after buying an additional 105,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,156,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

