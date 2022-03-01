Willis Investment Counsel Sells 62,100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $249.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.54 and a 200-day moving average of $250.56. The stock has a market cap of $239.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

