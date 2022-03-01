Willis Investment Counsel Sells 470 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,026,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,884,000 after purchasing an additional 195,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Hexcel Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.