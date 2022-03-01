Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,123 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 347.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 230,132 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $3,010,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

