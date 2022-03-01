Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $27,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

