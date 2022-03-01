Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 18,119 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.79.

Shares of DG opened at $198.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.64. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

