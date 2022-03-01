Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Down 98.5% in February

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,468,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRAC remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. 146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

