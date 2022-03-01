William Blair Comments on RingCentral, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RingCentral in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 184.86%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $130.84 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $117.49 and a 1-year high of $388.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.71.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

