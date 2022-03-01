William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.34 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.12 and a 200-day moving average of $207.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 170,268 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,082.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 50,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

