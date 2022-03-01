WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $354.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

