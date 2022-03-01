WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WHF opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $354.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.