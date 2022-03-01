Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.
SPGYF stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
