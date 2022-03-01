Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

WBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westpac Banking in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

About Westpac Banking (Get Rating)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.