WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $19,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 21.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.