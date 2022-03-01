Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

