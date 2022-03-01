Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MKFG opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88.
In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.
