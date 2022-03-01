Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,004,579 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,004,579 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,459,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 83.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 71.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720,362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 31.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 418,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBP opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

