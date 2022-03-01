Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 991,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 529,187 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 142.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WOOF opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

