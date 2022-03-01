Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,714.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $163,214.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 106,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

