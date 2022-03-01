Wellington Management Group LLP Has $21.58 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,055 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $21,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FN opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

