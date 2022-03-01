Wellington Management Group LLP Has $20.31 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

